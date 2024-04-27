Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$22.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

