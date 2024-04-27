Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.70.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:K opened at C$9.21 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.