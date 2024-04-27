London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £110 ($135.87) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($125.54).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,934 ($110.35) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,784 ($96.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,696 ($119.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,208.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,955.84. The firm has a market cap of £47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,473.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($119.12), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,429,327.52). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($116.23) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($61,950.72). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($119.12), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,429,327.52). Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

