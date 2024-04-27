Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,171

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,197 ($27.14).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMB

Insider Activity at Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Price Performance

In related news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.54), for a total value of £1,047,677.75 ($1,294,068.37). In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($22.76), for a total value of £2,584,236.17 ($3,191,991.32). Also, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.54), for a total transaction of £1,047,677.75 ($1,294,068.37). 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,811.50 ($22.38) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,002 ($24.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,746.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,798.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 51.82 ($0.64) dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,927.42%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.