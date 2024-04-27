Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Keyera Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.67.

Keyera Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$35.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.12. The firm has a market cap of C$8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

