Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 295.25

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.23).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.55) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.36 ($24,534.78). Also, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,170 shares of company stock worth $5,436,348. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 421.10 ($5.20) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 311.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.48 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.37).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

