Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$319.69.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$257.23 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$217.93 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$293.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$275.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

