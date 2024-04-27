Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.