National Bank Financial Comments on Atco Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Atco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter.

Get Atco alerts:

Atco Stock Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter.

Atco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.