S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,454 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

