Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

