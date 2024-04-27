Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $45,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPUU stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $123.88.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

