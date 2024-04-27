Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 69 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $631.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $627.73 and its 200 day moving average is $558.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

