BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 120,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 129.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 272.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 97,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.