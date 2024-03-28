Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.