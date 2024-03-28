iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. 746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

