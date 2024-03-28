iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

