Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MXC

Mexco Energy Price Performance

MXC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.