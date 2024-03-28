O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,135.52 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $819.70 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,067.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.80.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

