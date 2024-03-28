Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 155.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 204,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.94.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

