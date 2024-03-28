IFG Advisory LLC Buys 26,669 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $75.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

