OLD National Bancorp IN Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

