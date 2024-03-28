PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the February 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PPERY stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6765 per share. This is an increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.