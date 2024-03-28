PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $4.98. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 494,449 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
