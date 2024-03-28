PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $4.98. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 494,449 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 559,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2,878.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 524.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 254,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

