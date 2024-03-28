Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

