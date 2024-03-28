Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

