Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on J. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

J opened at $152.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.