Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.38

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.38 and traded as low as C$55.20. Calian Group shares last traded at C$55.31, with a volume of 5,782 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.17.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4894309 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

