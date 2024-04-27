Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $90.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COOP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

