Short Interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Increases By 178.2%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,000 shares, a growth of 178.2% from the February 29th total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 352,271 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

