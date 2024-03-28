IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

