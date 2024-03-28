THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE THO opened at $114.63 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

