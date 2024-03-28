Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is High Note Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,401,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

