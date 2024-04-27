UBS Group Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $326.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $334.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.74.

Humana Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $305.91 on Thursday. Humana has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

