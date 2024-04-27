Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ WGMI opened at $16.22 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.