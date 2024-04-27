Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WGMI opened at $16.22 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

