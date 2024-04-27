WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Down 65.9% in April

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WaveDancer Stock Down 3.2 %

WaveDancer stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. WaveDancer has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.80% of WaveDancer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

