Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,744 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,481,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

