iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 548.9% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

