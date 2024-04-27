Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expands By 49.2%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.45 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.