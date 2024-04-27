Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WTMA stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

