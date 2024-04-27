SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCWorx Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of WORX opened at $2.33 on Friday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

