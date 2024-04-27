SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SCWorx Trading Down 15.6 %
Shares of WORX opened at $2.33 on Friday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
SCWorx Company Profile
