William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.46 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $359.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

