Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 57,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 338,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

