First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

