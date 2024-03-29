Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

