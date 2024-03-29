Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

