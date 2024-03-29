Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 147,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

