Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

