United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

