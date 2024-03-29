Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 6,129 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

